UK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant
Shapps said on Saturday he has prevented the use of another
private jet that has links to Russian oligarchs.
"We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions
through (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s patronage live
their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed," Shapps said on
Twitter.
The Department for Transport (DfT) said it has issued a
Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to prevent the aircraft from taking off
from London Luton Airport.
The aircraft will remain at the airport while officials
investigate further whether it falls under the recent sanctions
legislation banning all aircraft connected with Russia,
following its invasion of Ukraine.
The DfT said it would not be commenting on the aircraft's
ownership while it investigates.
The department has already detained one private helicopter
belonging to HeliCo Group LLC and two private jets.
The two jets belong to Eugene Shvidler, a sanctioned
billionaire business associate of Roman Abramovich.
Russia denies targeting civilians in an invasion that began
on Feb. 24 when Putin launched what he called a "special
military operation" in Ukraine.
