UK producer price inflation slows to 16.5% in December

01/25/2023 | 02:30am EST
(Alliance News) - UK factory gate inflation eased at the end of 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

UK producer input prices rose by 16.5% annually in December, slowing from the revised figure of an 18.0% annual rise in November.

On a monthly basis, input prices fell by 1.1% in December, compared to a revised monthly fall of 0.2% in November.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

