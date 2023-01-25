UK producer price inflation slows to 16.5% in December

(Alliance News) - UK factory gate inflation eased at the end of 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

UK producer input prices rose by 16.5% annually in December, slowing from the revised figure of an 18.0% annual rise in November.

On a monthly basis, input prices fell by 1.1% in December, compared to a revised monthly fall of 0.2% in November.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

