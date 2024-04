LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Crown prosecution Service on Monday said it had authorised charges against two men alleged to have breached Official Secrets Act on behalf of China.

"Christopher Berry, 32, and Christopher Cash, 29, will be charged with providing prejudicial information to a foreign state, China, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, 26 April," the CPS said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sarah young, writing by William James)