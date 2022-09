Energy and utility costs have risen to roughly 150 million pounds this financial year from $80 million in 2019 and could rise further next year, it said in a statement.

The company, which has about 1,700 restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom, said like-for-like sales were up 1.5% for the fourth-quarter ended Sept. 24, against 2019 levels.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)