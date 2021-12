Inflation expectations in five years' time fell to around 3.6% after peaking at around 4.4% in September, according to the survey of consumers from BofA Global Research.

The report, based on responses given before Wednesday's announcement of renewed COVID-19 restrictions in England, showed a record 45% of Britons expect life "never" to return to normal after the pandemic.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)