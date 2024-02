LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation increased in January on worries about disruption to shipping, according to a survey published by Citi/YouGov on Friday.

Public expectations for inflation for the 12 months ahead rose to 3.9% in January from 3.5%, reversing December's drop, the survey said. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)