LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next year fell to 2.6% in June, their lowest level since March 2020, a monthly Citi/YouGov survey said on Wednesday.

Expectations for inflation five to 10 years ahead fell to 3% from 3.2%, the survey found.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Andy Bruce)