UK public's inflation expectations fall in February -Citi/Yougov

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next year and also the longer term fell in February, U.S. bank Citi said after publishing a monthly survey conducted by market research company YouGov.

Citi said public expectations for inflation in 12 months' time fell to 3.6% in February from 3.9% in January, while expectations for the five to 10 year period fell to 3.5% from 3.6%. (Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)