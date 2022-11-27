Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK public sector pay won't keep up with inflation: transport minister

11/27/2022 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mark Harper walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British public-sector pay will not be able to keep up with soaring inflation, transport minister Mark Harper said on Sunday, as the country faces a wave of industrial disputes.

Industrial action is becoming more widespread across Britain's transport network and last week Britain's Royal College of Nursing trade union announced dates for its members' first strike in more than 100 years.

British consumer price inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, but the latest official wage data, for July-September, showed public sector pay rose by an annual 2.4%, while average private sector wages increased by 6.8%.

"I think inflation-matching and inflation-busting pay rises are unaffordable," Harper said.

"We want to try and give all the workers in the public sector who work very hard decent pay rises. But they can't be inflation-busting pay rises. There isn't the money to pay for those. We haven't seen those in the private sector either," Harper told Sky News.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said state pensions and most benefits would rise in line with inflation in a budget statement on Nov. 17, but announced a longer-term plan for 55 billion pounds ($67 billion) a year of spending cuts and tax rises.

These plans leave little scope for government ministers to approve major pay rises.

Harper said a meeting last week with the heads of Britain's National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) had been productive.

"We had very sensible discussions, very constructive (discussions)," Harper said.

Transport unions have said Britain's government - which heavily subsidises rail operators - has effectively blocked rail companies from reaching a pay deal with workers.

Harper said he wanted to see reforms to working practices in the rail sector - where Sunday working is optional - before agreeing more public funding.

($1 = 0.8269 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:01aUK public sector pay won't keep up with inflation: transport minister
RE
04:09aECB's Makhlouf sees smaller interest rate hikes in 2023, if needed
RE
03:44aFormer Ivory Coast militia leader Ble Goude returns home after exile
RE
03:38aShell's Nigeria unit begins limited crude exports from Bonny terminal
RE
03:36aBlank sheets of paper become symbol of defiance in China protests
RE
03:29aUganda's president extends Ebola epicentre's quarantine for 21 days
RE
03:00aIn Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
RE
02:43aThousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus
RE
02:01aRussia to bar foreigners from using its surrogate mothers - lawmaker
RE
01:59aGazprom to ship 42.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECB's Makhlouf sees smaller interest rate hikes in 2023, if needed
2In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competit..
3Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of ..
4BOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance to nurture ESG market
5BOJ'S AMAMIYA: CENTRAL BANKS CAN CONTRIBUTE TO ACHIEVING MACROEC…

HOT NEWS