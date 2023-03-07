LONDON (Reuters) - British trade union RMT on Tuesday said it had suspended all strike action on Network Rail following a new offer from the employer, after a long-running pay dispute led to months of disruptive transport strikes.

"The RMT National Executive Committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer," the union said in a statement.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) were due to walk out on March 16.

The latest announcement from Britain's largest railway workers' union comes as a wave of industrial action by health workers, teachers and public sector workers grips the country.

