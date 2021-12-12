UK raises COVID alert level as Omicron advances

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain on Sunday raised its
COVID alert level to level 4 from level 3 at the recommendation
of its chief medical officers, in response to the rapid spread
of the Omicron variant of the virus.
"Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster
than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic
disease from Omicron is reduced," the government said in a
statement.
The upgrade to level 4 means health authorities think rates
of transmission are high and putting pressure on healthcare
services.
