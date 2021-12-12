UK raises COVID alert level as Omicron advances

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain raised its COVID alert
level on Sunday in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron
variant of the virus, as medical authorities warned that
hospitalisations are likely to rise sharply over the coming
weeks.
The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and
Northern Ireland recommended an increase to alert level 4 from
level 3 on its 5-point scale, which means they judge
transmission of the virus to be high.
"Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster
than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic
disease from Omicron is reduced," the medical officers said in a
joint statement.
"Data on severity will become clearer over the coming weeks
but hospitalisations from Omicron are already occurring and
these are likely to increase rapidly."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to address the country
in a televised broadcast at 2000 GMT to talk about the campaign
to provide booster vaccinations.
"Both booster vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna - increase the
immune response substantially and show good effectiveness
although with some reduction compared to Delta," the medical
officers said.
Level 5 - the maximum alert level - would mean the health
service is at risk of being overwhelmed.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by William Maclean and Jane
Merriman)