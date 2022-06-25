Log in
  Economy & Forex
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Economy & Forex 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK ready to guarantee further $525 million of loans to Ukraine

06/25/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Aftermath of recent shelling in Donetsk

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is ready to guarantee a further $525 million of World Bank loans to Ukraine later this year, taking total fiscal support this year to $1.5 billion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of a G7 meeting in Germany.

"Ukraine can win and it will win. But they need our backing to do so. Now is not the time to give up on Ukraine," Johnson said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS