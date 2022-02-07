Log in
UK records 57,623 new COVID cases, 45 deaths

02/07/2022 | 11:35am EST
A person wearing a protective face mask walks over Westminster Bridge during morning rush hour, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 57,623 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 54,095 cases and 75 deaths reported on Sunday.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
