UK records 57,623 new COVID cases, 45 deaths
02/07/2022 | 11:35am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 57,623 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 54,095 cases and 75 deaths reported on Sunday.
(Reporting by Michael Holden)
© Reuters 2022
