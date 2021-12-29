Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK records new record number of COVID cases

12/29/2021 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A public health advertisement encouraging people to get a booster vaccination is seen near Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London

LONDON (Reuters) -The United Kingdom reported 183,037 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new record and over 53,000 more than the previous highest figure registered just a day earlier, government statistics showed.

The rise, sparked by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus, also coincides with an increase in the number of patients in hospital who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Despite the growing number of cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not bring in new restrictions this year in England to limit the spread of Omicron, which now accounts for 90% of all community infections, according to health officials.

Johnson said the high number of people who had received COVID booster shots, which now stands at more than 33 million or about 58% of the population aged over 12, meant there was no need for new rules ahead of New Year celebrations.

"Enjoy New Year sensibly and cautiously," he said. "We've got cases certainly going up, we've got a lot of cases of Omicron, but on the other hand we can see the data about the relative mildness of Omicron."

The data, which included five days of figures for Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas holidays, showed the number of cases had risen from Tuesday's previous high of just under 130,000 and were up 41.4% in the last seven days.

Hospitalisations have also been rising sharply and according to official figures, there were 10,462 people in hospital in England with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up by 916 from the previous day. [L9N2RV00L]

Of these, 771 needed to be in mechanical ventilation beds, a figure that has changed little during December.

Johnson said he had been told by some doctors that up to 90% of patients with COVID in intensive care had not received their booster vaccines.

There were also 57 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, up from 18 on Tuesday, but well below the numbers being reported earlier this month.

(Reporting by Michael HoldenEditing by Giles Elgood)

By Michael Holden


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pTears for Tutu, giant of struggle and neighbour who brought round groceries
RE
02:05pSV Diagnostic Labs Launching Test Sites in Ohio and Kentucky to Access Safer COVID-19 Testing, Quicker Results
SE
01:47pElon Musk's SpaceX raises over $337 million in fresh funding
RE
01:47pArnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced
RE
01:39pUK records new record number of COVID cases
RE
01:38pU.S. goods trade gap hits record; pending home sales slip
RE
01:28pUnions slam Quebec for allowing some COVID-positive healthcare staff to work
RE
01:28pBiden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions
RE
01:25pANALYSIS : No tests, no problem? Experts question new U.S. CDC policy on COVID isolation period
RE
01:22pRussia shuts Memorial Human Rights Centre in 'one-two punch'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2WRAPUP 6-Blistering stock rally pauses for breath
3Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year
4Tech, healthcare stocks lead European shares lower as Omicron cases swe..
5Russian gas continues to flow east via Yamal-Europe pipeline

HOT NEWS