Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK recovery from lockdown deserves more credit - BoE's Haldane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 06:14pm EDT
The Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, listens from the audience at an event at the Bank of England in the City of London

The Bank of England's chief economist, Andy Haldane, hailed the recovery so far in Britain's economy after its coronavirus lockdown shock, striking a more upbeat tone than several of his colleagues recently.

Haldane told City A.M. newspaper that the "recovery isn't being given enough credit" and the economy "has bounced back" in large part because consumers had shown themselves to be "incredibly resilient and adaptive and so too have businesses."

Fellow interest-rate setters Michael Saunders, Deputy BoE Governor Dave Ramsden and Gertjan Vlieghe have recently expressed concern that Britain's economy might take longer to recover than the BoE's most recent forecasts.

Saunders said last week he thought Britain's economy was likely to need more stimulus from the BoE.

Britain suffered its most severe economic contraction on record between March and June when it shrank by 20%, a worse performance than other large industrialised nations.

Haldane has consistently sounded more optimistic about the prospect of a relatively quick recovery.

He also told City A.M. that calls to extend the British government's huge job retention scheme would prevent a "necessary process of adjustment" from taking place in the labour market as some companies looked set to fail.

Haldane told the newspaper in a podcast interview that the pandemic had already delivered "lasting structural change to the economy which does mean, regrettably, some businesses will probably not make it through and some jobs may well not be coming back."

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has similarly backed finance minister Rishi Sunak's plan to wind down the job retention scheme by the end of next month.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pFAA investigating manufacturing flaws in Boeing 787 jetliners
RE
05:59pJapan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi
RE
05:44pSTEEL & TUBE : Fly the Flag for Suicide Prevention
PU
05:44pSTEEL & TUBE : Fly the Flag for Suicide Prevention
PU
05:40pUK ramps up no deal preparations as EU trade talks stall
RE
05:27pUK recovery from lockdown deserves more credit - BoE's Haldane
RE
05:27pBoe's haldane says uk consumers have shown themselves to be incredibly resilient and adaptive and so too have businesses
RE
05:25pBoe's haldane says recovery of uk economy isn’t being given enough credit
RE
05:23pBank of england's haldane says extending uk's job retention scheme would prevent a necessary process of adjustment in labour market - city am newspaper
RE
05:23pJapan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : Drugmakers help lift British blue-chip index to best day in almost three months
3ZTE CORPORATION : Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
4COPPER : Copper rises as solid Chinese exports lift recovery hopes
5SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Introduces New Power Solution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group