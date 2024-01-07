(Alliance News) - Recruitment in the UK was subdued at the end of last year as firms remained cautious about hiring staff, research suggests.

A survey of 400 recruitment companies in December also found that vacancies fell slightly for the third time in the past four months.

KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation said the study revealed that permanent and temporary placements declined last month.

The supply of candidates continued to rise sharply, said the report.

Neil Carberry, Rec chief executive, said there was an increasing demand for healthcare staff.

"Recruiters can see the impact on long NHS waiting lists in the supply of candidates looking for work. Addressing this will be a key way to tackle inactivity.

"The plan for NHS staffing needs to deal with 21st century labour market realities. Medical staff have choices in and power over their careers.

"Working with unions, agencies and other stakeholders on a plan will get the NHS farther than diktat from Whitehall."

source: PA

