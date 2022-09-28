UK refiner Essar Oil signs purchase deal with Vertex Hydrogen

Essar plans to build two blue hydrogen plants. Produced from natural gas and steam, blue hydrogen is not emissions-free, but its carbon emissions are captured, stored and used in other applications.

Deepak Maheshwari, Essar's UK chief executive, said the hydrogen purchase deal will help to "de-risk the project while also securing supply for our production processes into the future and thereby reducing our carbon footprint".

Vertex Hydrogen, a joint venture between Essar and Progressive Energy, is setting up a large-scale blue hydrogen production hub in the UK.

