Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK refiner Essar Oil signs purchase deal with Vertex Hydrogen

09/28/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Essar branded fuel tanker is seen near Essar Oil UKs Stanlow oil refinery near Ellesmere Port

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - British refiner Essar Oil has signed a deal with Vertex Hydrogen to buy more than 280 megawatts of hydrogen as it seeks to decarbonise its production facilities, it said on Wednesday.

Essar plans to build two blue hydrogen plants. Produced from natural gas and steam, blue hydrogen is not emissions-free, but its carbon emissions are captured, stored and used in other applications.

Deepak Maheshwari, Essar's UK chief executive, said the hydrogen purchase deal will help to "de-risk the project while also securing supply for our production processes into the future and thereby reducing our carbon footprint".

Vertex Hydrogen, a joint venture between Essar and Progressive Energy, is setting up a large-scale blue hydrogen production hub in the UK.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.29% 88.16 Delayed Quote.7.68%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.77% 312.9975 Real-time Quote.83.38%
VERTEX, INC. 2.11% 13.53 Delayed Quote.-16.57%
WTI 2.88% 80.853 Delayed Quote.4.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59aUK finance minister Kwarteng not resigning, no reversal in policy -Sky News
RE
10:56aIndian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail
RE
10:55aAfghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat
RE
10:51aU.S. Senate headed to Thursday passage of stopgap gov't funding bill-Sen. Schumer
RE
10:51aCanada's Enbridge to sell stake in pipelines to Indigenous groups for $1.12 billion
RE
10:49aGermany extends run times for coal-fired power plants to boost supply
RE
10:46aU.S. to continue pace of sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine -official
RE
10:44aBank of Canada to start releasing rate decision summaries next year
RE
10:43aTotalenergies ceo: dividends in usd is impossible due to french…
RE
10:37aBiden says he spoke with Florida governor about Hurricane Ian
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Door slams on Fed 'put' as market pain takes back seat to inflation fig..
2Norway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
3ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
4Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline
5Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Biogen, Fedex, Netflix, Philip Morr..

HOT NEWS