Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev's appointment

05/12/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media mogul Lebedev attends the Evening Standard Theatre awards in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has refused to publish the advice Prime Minister Boris Johnson received from security services before the British-Russian media boss Evgeny Lebedev was appointed to parliament's upper chamber.

Johnson has come under political pressure over his friendship with Lebedev, and the opposition Labour Party won a vote in March to demand the release of information about the businessman's appointment to the House of Lords.

The cabinet office minister Michael Ellis said on Wednesday disclosing the information would undermine the role of the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC) and could be used in the future to investigate other appointments.

"I do not believe it would be in the public interest for such internal correspondence to be used in the future for political point scoring," he said in a written statement to parliament.

The government published a 1,880-word statement explaining why it would not publish the security advice and a series of documents related to his appointment that were heavily redacted.

Ellis said Lebedev, whose father was a former Russian KGB spy, was "a man of good standing" and there had never been a complaint about his personal conduct.

Lebedev, who owns the London Evening Standard and Independent newspapers, was made a lifelong member of the Lords in July 2020 with the title Baron Lebedev of Hampton in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames and of Siberia in the Russian Federation.

According to the Sunday Times newspaper, in March 2020 the HOLAC, which scrutinises nominations, asked Johnson's office to reconsider his appointment after hearing evidence from the security services that Lebedev was considered a potential security risk.

Johnson subsequently met Lebedev, and asked for further assurances from the security agencies which provided enough further context to satisfy him, the newspaper reported.

Lebedev said in March that the security advice should be released and called the claims about his background "pure innuendo".

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aASSETS, CRYPTOCURRENCIES, INDEXES : beware the bear!
10:41aMeatpackers convinced Trump officials to keep plants running during COVID crisis -U.S. House report
RE
10:38aJoint gas buying no quick fix for Europe's supply crunch
RE
10:36aToronto index hits one-year low as miners, Manulife drag
RE
10:35aFrance says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately
RE
10:35aU.S. Senate to vote Thursday on Fed chair Powell's second term
RE
10:30aRenault expects first hydrogen utility sales in Germany and Netherlands soon, executive says
RE
10:28aItaly's population seen 5 million lower by 2050 -statistics bureau
RE
10:25aGrowth stocks drag Wall Street lower on rate hike worries
RE
10:22aUK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev's appointment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022
3Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
4COINBASE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coinbase G..
5Interim Report for 1st Quarter 2022

HOT NEWS