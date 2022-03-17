Log in
UK-registered P&O Ferries suspends services, says it is not going bust

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - UK-registered P&O Ferries, which sails major routes including between Britain, France and Ireland, said it had suspended services but would make a major announcement later on Thursday and was not going into administration.

"P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation," a P&O Ferries spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement. Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements."

Dubai ports firm DP World bought the company in 2019.

P&O has a fleet of more than 20 ships that sail across the English Channel, North Sea, and Irish Sea, the firm's website said. It has almost 4,000 members employees and operates more than 30,000 sailings a year.

(Reporting by William James and Muvija M, Editing by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
