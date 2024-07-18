LONDON (Reuters) - British wages excluding bonuses - a key gauge of inflation pressure for the Bank of England as it considers when to cut interest rates - grew by 5.7% in the three months to the end of May compared with a year earlier, official data showed.

Most economists polled by Reuters had forecast wage growth of 5.7%.

The BoE is due to make its next rates announcement in two weeks' time. After stronger-than-expected inflation data published on Wednesday, investors priced a roughly one-in-three chance of a first cut since 2020 on Aug. 1.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)