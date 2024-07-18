LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has told banks, payment firms and lenders to do more to ensure parliamentarians, senior public servants and their families are not treated unfairly, the watchdog said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)
