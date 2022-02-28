Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK regulator investigates Russian channel RT over Ukraine coverage

02/28/2022 | 01:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator on Monday launched 15 investigations into the output of Russian-backed television channel RT over the impartiality of its coverage of the invasion of Ukraine.

Ofcom expects any media organisation with a licence to broadcast in Britain to provide a significant range of voices to maintain impartiality.

The European Union on Sunday proposed banning RT and news agency Sputnik to prevent what it said was Russian propaganda. But Britain has warned that that approach could lead to a reciprocal ban by Moscow against the BBC and others.

"Given the serious on-going situation in Ukraine, we will be concluding our investigations into RT as a matter of urgency," said Melanie Dawes, Ofcom's Chief Executive.

Ofcom said the investigations relate to 15 editions of the hourly News programme broadcast on RT on 27 February 2022 between 05:00 and 19:00 inclusive.

Britain last week accused RT of being a tool of a Kremlin disinformation campaign and asked the UK media regulator to take action if needed.

Russian officials say RT is a way for Moscow to compete with the dominance of Western global media companies that Moscow says offer a partial view of the world. Moscow describes Russia's actions in Ukraine as a "special operation".

(Reporting by William James and Kate Holton. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22pEu's simson says ukraine war is watershed moment for our energy…
RE
01:21pExclusive-Tax energy firms' windfall profits to raise green cash, EU to tell countries - sources
RE
01:21pEu's simson says if current trends continue, our latest protecti…
RE
01:20pU.N. General Assembly set to isolate Russia over Ukraine invasion
RE
01:20pEu energy commissioner simson says we cannot exclude that russia…
RE
01:19pU.N. General Assembly set to isolate Russia over Ukraine invasion
RE
01:19pEu energy commissioner simson says bloc can get through this win…
RE
01:19pEu energy commissioner simson says we have agreed to keep safety…
RE
01:17pEu energy commissioner simson says emergency synchronisation wit…
RE
01:13pUK to target company formation agents helping foreign businessmen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Take Five: The cost of war
3Stocks fall, ruble dives as Russia sanctions hit world markets
4Western companies head for the exit in Russia as sanctions tighten
5Dow, S&P 500 drop 1% after major sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS