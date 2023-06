UK regulator restricts movement of assets by Odey's hedge fund -FT

(Reuters) - Britain's markets regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)restricted the movement of cash and assets from Odey Asset Management in an attempt to restore order at the firm after its founder Crispin Odey was removed over allegations of sexual misconduct, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)