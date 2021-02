Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's new audit regulator will be given the ability to enforce a formal split between audit and consulting arms of big accountancy firms, a Sky News reporter tweeted https://bit.ly/3cHF4uA on Thursday.

The government consultation document regarding the plans will be coming in weeks, the tweet said. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)