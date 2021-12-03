UK regulator to review power network response to Storm Arwen

LONDON Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator said on
Friday it was launching a review into networks' response to
Storm Arwen which left tens of thousands of people without power
https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/storm-arwen-cuts-power-tens-thousands-britons-2021-11-27
last week due to strong winds across many parts of the country.
Regulator Ofgem said 10,500 homes are still without power in
parts of Scotland and the north of England after gusts of up to
100 miles per hour (160 kph) destroyed power lines and freezing
conditions caused faults.
The review is aimed at offering better support to customers
in case of extreme weather in the future, Ofgem said in a
statement https://ofgem-newsroom.prgloo.com/news/ofgem-announces-review-into-the-networks-response-to-storm-arwen-and-secures-agreement-from-companies-to-provide-more-compensation-for-those-affected.
A 700 pound ($929) cap on compensation for customers has
been removed, with customers now able to receive up to 140
pounds a day in compensation for every day they have been
without power.
"The absolute priority remains getting people back on power
as quickly as possible, but for those who have not had power
because of Storm Arwen, there are ways for customers to claim
compensation by contacting their network company," Ofgem Chief
Executive Jonathan Brearley said.
Britain's Energy Network Association (ENA), which represents
the UK's electricity and gas network companies, said some of the
damage to infrastructure caused by the storm had been
catastrophic.
"Engineers have been battling with 4,500 individual sites of
damage," it said in a statement earlier this week.
The ENA said by Dec.1 some 97% of affected homes had been
reconnected, with those taking longer to restore in some of the
worst hit and most remote locations.
($1 = 0.7535 pounds)
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London, additional reporting
by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and
David Evans)