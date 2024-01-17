LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has begun a survey into non-financial misconduct at wholesale banks and insurers, one of its executive directors told British lawmakers on Wednesday.

The survey will look into the prevalence of bullying, sexual harassment and other forms of so-called non-financial misconduct to find out how firms detect and resolve such behaviours, Sarah Pritchard, FCA executive director for markets and international said.

"We can use what it tells us to take stock, to share best practice at the end of this piece of work, but also crucially to inform our supervisory programme when the new rule sets come into place," said Pritchard.

Pritchard was giving evidence to a Treasury Committee inquiry into whether enough is being done to tackle sexism and misogyny in the financial services sector.

