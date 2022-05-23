UK regulators plan tougher rules for money market funds

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulators
aim to toughen-up rules for money market funds (MMF) after
central banks had to intervene when economies went into lockdown
during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $8.8 trillion global MMF sector is widely used by
companies for managing cash balances and typically offers daily
redemptions even though it may not be easy to quickly sell some
assets to raise cash in stressed markets.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of
England published a discussion paper https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/discussion/dp22-1.pdf
on potential reforms of the sector, saying there is concern
that threats to financial stability remain.
Central banks piled into markets in March 2020 when
economies went into lockdown to ease heavy redemption pressure
on MMFs. The sector itself has argued there were stresses in
other parts of the market as well in 2020.
The paper published on Monday builds on a global push by the
Financial Stability Board to ensure the funds have enough
"tools" to cope with extreme stresses.
Based on feedback to the public consultation that ends on
July 23, the FCA and BoE said they aim to adopt measures to
strengthen the resilience of MMFs.
These could include forcing the funds to hold more liquid
assets such as high-quality government bonds while capping
holdings of less liquid assets such as private sector commercial
paper.
"Some combination of increases in liquidity requirements and
making liquidity resources more usable would strengthen MMFs’
ability to meet redemptions in stressed times," the paper said.
There could also be levies on investors to meet the cost of
redemptions and minimise "first mover advantage", it added.
About 90% of the 280 billion pounds ($352.3 billion) of
sterling-denominated MMFs are listed in the European Union,
which Britain has left, though the bloc is also reviewing its
own MMF rules.
($1 = 0.7948 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones
Editing by Edmund Blair and David Goodman)