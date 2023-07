Today at 02:02 am

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain recorded a budget deficit of 18.5 billion pounds in June, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, of 22 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7766 pounds) (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by William James)