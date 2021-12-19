Log in
UK reports a further 12,133 confirmed Omicron cases in 24 hours

12/19/2021 | 09:20am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported more than 12,000 further confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the latest daily figures provided by health authorities on Sunday.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Twitter there had been an additional 12,133 confirmed cases of Omicron over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,101.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely)


