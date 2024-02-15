LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The share of failed direct debit bill payments in Britain rose last month to its highest since at least January 2019 when data collection began, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

The increase in total failed direct debit payments, an automated method for households to pay their bills, to a rate of 1.07% was driven mainly by a 32% increase in unmet electricity and gas direct debits.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla Editing by William Schomberg)