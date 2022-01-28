Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK reports record total of voluntary company liquidations in Q4

01/28/2022 | 05:53am EST
LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A record number of companies in England and Wales went into a voluntary form of insolvency in the final three months of last year, as COVID support and protection from creditors was phased out.

During the last quarter of 2021, there were 4,175 creditors' voluntary liquidations - where directors agree to wind up a company without a formal court order - the highest number since records began in 1960, new government figures showed.

Total company insolvencies, which in addition include small numbers of compulsory liquidations and other forms of administration, rose to 4,627 on a seasonally adjusted basis, the highest since the third quarter of 2012. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
