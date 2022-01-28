UK reports record total of voluntary company liquidations in Q4

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A record number of companies in
England and Wales went into a voluntary form of insolvency in
the final three months of last year, as COVID support and
protection from creditors was phased out.
During the last quarter of 2021, there were 4,175 creditors'
voluntary liquidations - where directors agree to wind up a
company without a formal court order - the highest number since
records began in 1960, new government figures showed.
Total company insolvencies, which in addition include small
numbers of compulsory liquidations and other forms of
administration, rose to 4,627 on a seasonally adjusted basis,
the highest since the third quarter of 2012.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)