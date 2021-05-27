UK restaurant bookings soar as indoor dining restarts

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - British diners flocked to
restaurants over the past week after lockdown restrictions
lifted across most of the United Kingdom, and the number of
furloughed workers fell to its lowest since the start of the
year, weekly official data showed.
The figures add to signs that economic life is returning to
normal as lockdown restrictions ease following the roll-out of
COVID vaccines which now cover more than 70% of the adult
population.
Britain's government closed pubs, restaurants and
non-essential retailers at the start of the year due to the
spread of a more infectious variant of COVID, and significant
reopening only started in late April.
Restaurants in England, Scotland and Wales were allowed to
serve customers indoors from May 17, after several weeks when
outdoor dining was allowed.
Bookings in the first full week of opening, ending May 24,
were 32% above their level in the same period of 2019, before
the pandemic, according to data from booking website OpenTable
produced for the Office for National Statistics.
This was an increase of 59 percentage points from the
previous week, which only included the first day when
restaurants reopened for indoor dining.
Aggregate spending on credit and debit cards was 96% of its
average for February 2020 in the week ending May 20, down
fractionally from the week before, according to data from the
Bank of England which is not adjusted for seasonal effects.
The proportion of employees on furlough fell to 8% for the
period May 3-16, just before the latest lockdown easing, down
from 10% in the previous two-week period and equivalent to about
2.2 million staff, the ONS said. Job adverts have also risen
above pre-pandemic levels.
Britain's government aims to lift most remaining lockdown
restrictions in England on June 21, which would increase
capacity at many hospitality venues. However, scientists have
warned that the spread of a new variant of COVID first
identified in India could delay this.
