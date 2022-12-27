UK retail footfall on Boxing Day up 55% on year but down on pre-Covid

(Alliance News) - Footfall in UK brick-and-mortar stores was up by more than 50% on Boxing Day from a year before, but remained below its pre-pandemic level, according to data from store traffic analytics firm RetailNext Inc on Tuesday.

Footfall was up 55% on a year before on Boxing Day, a traditionally important day in the UK to shop for bargains, but was down 15% compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the full four-day festive weekend, football was up 31% from 2021 but still down 18% from 2019, according to RetailNext.

"After a challenging end to the year, a drop in footfall on Boxing Day compared to 2019 will be a blow for retailers across the UK," commented Joe Shasteen, global manager of Advanced Analytics at RetailNext.

"In the first festive period unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector would have been hoping for a bounce in footfall, but rail strikes and the cost of living crisis have compounded to create a hugely challenging time for retailers."

Regionally, London and the south east of England fared the best, while clothing and shoes did the best by category.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

