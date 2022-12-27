Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

UK retail footfall on Boxing Day up 55% on year but down on pre-Covid

12/27/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Footfall in UK brick-and-mortar stores was up by more than 50% on Boxing Day from a year before, but remained below its pre-pandemic level, according to data from store traffic analytics firm RetailNext Inc on Tuesday.

Footfall was up 55% on a year before on Boxing Day, a traditionally important day in the UK to shop for bargains, but was down 15% compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the full four-day festive weekend, football was up 31% from 2021 but still down 18% from 2019, according to RetailNext.

"After a challenging end to the year, a drop in footfall on Boxing Day compared to 2019 will be a blow for retailers across the UK," commented Joe Shasteen, global manager of Advanced Analytics at RetailNext.

"In the first festive period unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector would have been hoping for a bounce in footfall, but rail strikes and the cost of living crisis have compounded to create a hugely challenging time for retailers."

Regionally, London and the south east of England fared the best, while clothing and shoes did the best by category.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Companies"
06:41aRestaurants want to lower energy use, but need help
AQ
06:40aNoreco : NOR15 Exchange Offer - Acceptance Level After Further Acceptances
AQ
06:38aExor unveils candidates for new Juventus board
AN
06:35aLatam M&A expected to recover in 2023, IPOs may take longer
RE
06:32aWelsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31aGold royalty corp. announces 2022 year-end results with record total annual revenues exceeding guidance
AQ
06:31aB. Riley Financial Provides Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
PR
06:31aAZZ Inc. to Review Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, January 10, 2023
PR
06:31aBitNile.com to Launch March 1, 2023
BU
06:31aKalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces $58 Million Registered Direct Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
2Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
3German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
4Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
5Analyst recommendations: Diageo, Dollar General, NXP Semi, Take-Two...

HOT NEWS