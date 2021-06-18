Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK retail sales dip as consumers, freed from lockdown, dine out

06/18/2021 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The retail store Primark in Birmingham, Britain reopens its doors after a third lockdown imposed in early January due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

LONDON (Reuters) - British retail sales fell unexpectedly last month as a lifting of lockdown restrictions encouraged spending in restaurants rather than shops, according to official data.

Retail sales fell 1.4% between April and May, the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an 1.6% month-on-month increase in retail sales volumes for May. Only three of 19 forecasts showed a fall.

Food stores suffered the biggest hit, with a 5.7% drop in sales. Separately on Friday supermarket chain Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, reported a sharp slowdown in underlying UK sales growth in its first quarter.

"Anecdotal evidence suggests the easing of hospitality restrictions had an impact on sales as people returned to eating and drinking at locations such as restaurants and bars," the ONS said.

Most economists said the weak retail sales data was not necessarily suggestive of weaker consumer spending as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, since hospitality businesses have reported booming trade.

But Samuel Tombs, at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said more recent payment card data suggested that the surge in consumer spending could be losing steam.

"Households' real disposable income looks set to fall in Q4, as the end of the furlough scheme reduces employment and inflation rises to match wage growth," he said.

The rapid advance of the "delta" variant of COVID-19, despite Britain's swift roll-out of vaccines, could also crimp household spending in the weeks ahead.

An end to lockdown in England that had been scheduled for Monday has been delayed for four weeks.

In annual terms, retail sales were 24.6% higher than May last year, short of the median expectation for a 29.0% increase.

Household good stores bucked the wider decline with month-on-month growth of 9.0%, which the ONS linked to spending on outdoor goods.

Earlier this week, motoring and outdoor goods store Halfords said it had been doing a roaring trade in bicycles.

(This story fixes spelling in headline)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HALFORDS GROUP PLC -3.61% 410.8 Delayed Quote.59.63%
TESCO PLC -2.23% 226 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aFed-fuelled dollar forces rival currencies onto back foot
RE
04:42aFTSE Falls After Weak Retail Sales; Tesco Loses Ground
DJ
04:38aIndia should brace for third COVID-19 wave by Oct, say health experts
RE
04:36aChina coking coal retreats after govt pledges to probe into prices
RE
04:35aXBRL INTERNATIONAL  : Milestone EU agreement on public country-by-country tax reporting
PU
04:32aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.4408 per dollar, weakest such close since may 17
RE
04:30aTESCO  : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
RE
04:29aTESCO  : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
RE
04:27aHong Kong stocks post weekly loss after Fed's hawkish turn
RE
04:27aTOSHIBA  : Under shareholder pressure, Toshiba board chairman vows to be 'agent of positive change'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil drops amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2TESCO PLC : TESCO : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
3As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS