UK retail sales dip as consumers, freed from locked down, dine out

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - British retail sales fell
unexpectedly last month as a lifting of lockdown restrictions
encouraged spending in restaurants rather than shops, according
to official data.
Retail sales fell 1.4% between April and May, the Office for
National Statistics said.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an 1.6%
month-on-month increase in retail sales volumes for May.
Food stores suffered the biggest hit.
"Anecdotal evidence suggests the easing of hospitality
restrictions had an impact on sales as people returned to eating
and drinking at locations such as restaurants and bars," the ONS
said.
In annual terms, retail sales were 24.6% higher than last
May, short of the median expectation for a 29.0% increase.
