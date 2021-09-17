UK retail sales fall unexpectedly in August - ONS

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British retail sales volumes
unexpectedly fell last month in what is now their longest streak
of declines since current records began, though sales volumes
still remain above pre-pandemic levels, official data showed on
Friday.
Sales dropped 0.9% on the month in August versus economists'
average forecasts in a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.5%, leading
to their fourth consecutive monthly decline after previous
months were revised lower, the Office for National Statistics
said.
August's drop appeared partly to reflect reduced supermarket
sales as more people ate outside home following the relaxation
of COVID-19 restrictions, statisticians added.
Sales volumes are still 4.6% higher than their level in
February 2020 before they were first hit by the COVID-19
pandemic.
Retail sales had dropped 2.8% on the month in July, which
the ONS said stores attributed to poor weather and some shoppers
preferring to follow England's success in the Euro 2020 soccer
tournament early in the month.
July also marked the peak in a wave of cases of the Delta
variant of coronavirus which required hundreds of thousands of
British people to self-isolate and slammed the brakes on broader
economic growth.
Last month the Confederation of British Industry reported a
surge in sales in the first half of August, but the British
Retail Consortium said sales growth was more modest for the
month as a whole.
Many retailers have been struggling too to keep their
shelves fully stocked due to supply chain bottlenecks, caused by
a mix of global shortages following the pandemic and a lack of
truck drivers in Britain.
