Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK retail sales fall unexpectedly in September

10/22/2021 | 07:22am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales dropped by 0.2% September, official figures showed on Friday, adding to signs of weakness in the recovery from COVID-19 and bucking economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for a monthly rise of 0.5%.

Retail sales are still 4.2% higher than in February 2020 before Britain went into lockdown but are now 1.3% lower than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said, weaker than the poll forecast for a 0.4% dip.

British retail sales grew strongly in the first part of the year, as lockdown restrictions eased first for shops, but have fallen for the past five months, partly as people spent more on socialising after lockdown rules relaxed for pubs and restaurants.

"Household goods were the main driver of this month's decline with a fall of nearly 10%, while food sales ticked back up after falling last month," ONS statistician Darren Morgan said.

Supply-chain bottlenecks have led to gaps on some supermarket shelves, and many petrol stations ran out of fuel in late September and early October after disruption to tanker deliveries led to queues of cars trying to fill up.

Petrol sales in September exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the ONS said.

Retail sales excluding fuel were down a bigger-than-expected 0.6% on the month.

Looking at the third quarter as a whole, retail sales were down by 3.9%, their largest fall of any three month period since the three months to March, when the economy was still largely under lockdown.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)

By David Milliken and Andy Bruce


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31aApple has been considering japanese battery makers instead -sources
RE
02:31aCatl and byd declined to set up independent teams or build plants in the united states for apple -sources
RE
02:31aApple inc's talks with catl and byd about battery supplies for its planned electric vehicle are mostly stalled -sources
RE
02:22aUK retail sales fall unexpectedly in September
RE
02:00aElectrified cars hit almost a fifth of EU Q3 vehicle sales
RE
01:40aRENAULT : says chip crunch will lower production more than forecast
RE
01:35aEvergrande averts default, wires funds due Sept 23
RE
01:34aChina coal prices dive as govt plans intervention to ease power crunch
RE
01:23aSOFTBANK : Exclusive-SoftBank in talks to sell French robotics business to Germany's United Robotics -sources
RE
01:17aOil prices drop; Brent on track for first weekly dip in seven
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Snap shares plunge 25% as Apple privacy changes hit ads business
2U.S. says firms may meet chip data request amid Taiwan, South Korea con..
3J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's ends talks on selling banking operation
4Klepierre : Business review for the first nine months of 2021
5Renault : says chip crunch will lower production more than forecast

HOT NEWS