February 16, 2024 at 02:02 am EST

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British retail sales rose by 3.4% in January from December, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that sales volumes would increase by a median 1.5% on a monthly basis.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Kate Holton)