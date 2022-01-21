Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK retail sales slump in December after early Xmas shopping, Omicron spread

01/21/2022 | 07:24am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk along a busy shopping street as people look for bargains in the traditional Boxing Day sales in Liverpool

LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales slumped in December after consumers did much of their Christmas shopping earlier than usual in November and many consumers stayed at home due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Sales volumes fell by 3.7% from November, a far bigger hit than the 0.6% decline forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the biggest fall since January of last year when the country was under a coronavirus lockdown.

Compared with December 2020, sales volumes were down by 0.9%, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The Reuters poll had pointed to a 3.4% rise in sales in annual terms.

"After strong pre-Christmas trading in November, retail sales fell across the board in December, with feedback from retailers suggesting Omicron impacted on footfall," ONS Deputy Director for Surveys Heather Bovill said.

"As Plan B restrictions in England meant more people working from home, there was a notable fall for fuel sales."

But retail sales remained stronger than before the pandemic, with over a quarter of sales now made online, she said.

Non-food sales slumped by 7.1% in December from November, also the biggest fall since January last year.

British retail sales recovered quickly from their 2020 pandemic slump when restrictions were first lifted.

But fast-rising inflation led by surging energy prices, the prospect of higher interest rates and a tax hike in April will test the appetite of consumers to keep on spending in 2022.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle and James Davey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36aBritish minister says claims of lawmaker blackmail unlikely to be true
RE
02:35aSiemens gamesa ceo says development timeline was "maybe here and…
RE
02:32aChina shares close lower as tech, healthcare drag
RE
02:32aEthiopia delays inflation data for over two weeks
RE
02:30aBritish minister says claims of lawmaker blackmail unlikely to be true
RE
02:29aSiemens gamesa ceo says there is no sign 5x turbine falls short…
RE
02:28aChina iron ore posts third weekly gain on strong demand hopes
RE
02:27aSIEMENS GAMESA CEO SAYS : "we saw in the last few months logistic…
RE
02:27aAnalysis-A handbook of (mostly failed) radical inflation-fighting efforts
RE
02:24aUK retail sales slump in December after early Xmas shopping, Omicron spread
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of England to raise rates again in February as inflation surges
2Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
3Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles
4Few market bunkers if Russia invades Ukraine :Mike Dolan
5LIXIL : Notification Regarding Reorganization of the Production System ..

HOT NEWS