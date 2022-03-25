UK retail sales unexpectedly fall as online spending drops

Sales volumes were down by 0.3% from January, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast a 0.6% monthly rise in retail sales.

The ONS said sales volumes were 3.7% above their pre-coronavirus levels of February 2020 but the share of online sales in value terms was its lowest since March 2020 at 27.8%.

Compared with a year earlier, overall sales volumes were up by 7.0%, short of the 7.8% growth expected in the Reuters poll.

