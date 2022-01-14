Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK retailer Currys edges down profit guidance after 'challenging' Christmas

01/14/2022 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A customer stands in Currys PC World store on Oxford Street on 'Black Friday' in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys on Friday edged down its full-year profit guidance after what it called a "challenging" technology market at Christmas with uneven customer demand and supply disruption.

The group, which trades from more than 800 stores in seven countries and online, said it expected to deliver a full-year 2021-22 adjusted pretax profit of around 155 million pounds ($213 million), versus last month's guidance of about 160 million pounds and 156 million pounds made in 2020-21.

Currys said like-for-like revenue fell 5% in the 10 weeks to Jan. 8 year-on-year, but was up 4% against the same period in 2019-20, before the pandemic impacted trading.

UK & Ireland revenue fell 6% year-on-year, while international revenue (the Nordics and Greece) fell 3% year-on-year.

The group, previously known as Dixons Carphone, said the overall UK technology market was down 10% compared to last year's peak period.

"Currys came through this market turbulence well. We gained share in the UK, extending our market leadership. At the same time, we focused on profitable sales, with good discipline on margin, cost and stock," said Chief Executive Alex Baldock.

He said the group had exited the peak period with stock in a good position although it was continuing to face into uncertain demand and supply chain disruption which meant there were some areas where availability "remains challenged".

Currys maintained its medium-term guidance - free cash flow generation of more than 1 billion pounds over 2019-20 to 2023-24 and an adjusted EBIT margin of at least 4.0% by 2023-24.

($1 = 0.7285 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06aLEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Generali shareholders Caltagirone, Del Vecchio to present CEO candidate in Feb - source
RE
03:04aUK PM Johnson's staff partied as queen mourned death of husband
RE
03:03aExperian third-quarter revenue rises on N.America strength
RE
03:02aWebuild posts record 10.8 billion euros in new orders in 2021
RE
03:02aFacebook owner to 'assess feasibility' of human rights review on Ethiopia practices
RE
03:02aNEPTUNE ENERGY : starts gas production at Adorf Z16 well, Germany
PU
03:01aFrustration over COVID-19 restrictions in increasingly isolated Hong Kong
RE
03:00aGhana at growing risk of debt crunch, analysts warn
RE
02:58aCiti to sell Southeast Asia retail business to Singapore's UOB for $3.7 billion
RE
02:58aOil reverses losses on weak dollar, but China crude reserves sale looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
2Fed officials nod to March rate hike as inflation drumbeat grows louder
3Asian shares slip on Fed officials' hawkish policy stance
4Exclusive: Tesla delays initial production of Cybertruck to early 2023 ..
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Fed Hawks, Tech Retreat to Hit European Shares

HOT NEWS