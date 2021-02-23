Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK retailers see sharp fall in sales and mounting job losses, CBI says

02/23/2021 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shoppers walk down the street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British retail sales fell in the year to February as stores cut jobs at a rapid rate, with only supermarkets reporting any growth during the latest COVID-19 lockdown, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Confederation of British Industry's gauge of retail sales stood at -45, up only slightly from January's eight-month low of -50. The measure points to falling sales and is below the consensus forecast of -38 in a Reuters poll of economists.

Retailers' expectations for March - when non-essential shops will remain closed to the public as part of lockdown measures - fell to -62, the lowest since the series began in 1983.

In another sign of a changing consumer habits during lockdown, the survey's gauge of internet retail sales hit a new record high.

"With lockdown measures still in place, trading conditions remain extremely difficult for retailers," said Ben Jones, principal economist at the CBI.

"Record growth in internet shopping suggests that retailers' investments in on-line platforms and click-and-collect services may be paying off, but the re-opening of the sector can't come soon enough to protect jobs and breathe life back into the sector."

Job losses among retailers accelerated according to a quarterly question in the survey. For the distribution sector as a whole, which includes wholesalers and car dealers, employment fell at a record rate, the CBI survey showed.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12aSudanese pound gains on black market on second day after devaluation
RE
06:08aU.S. manufacturers grapple with steel shortages, soaring prices
RE
06:07aHome Depot beats quarterly same-store sales estimates
RE
06:04aU.S. Treasury No. 2 nominee Adeyemo faces questions on China in hearing
RE
06:03aG4S urges shareholders to accept Allied deal as bid battle ends
RE
06:02aUK retailers see sharp fall in sales and mounting job losses, CBI says
RE
06:01aFACTBOX : Australia, Facebook strike compromise deal in spat over media content
RE
06:01aReaction to Facebook agreeing a concession deal with Australia on media bill
RE
06:01aFacebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws
RE
06:00aThe Mimecast Ecosystem Now Offers Over 60 Cybersecurity and Compliance Integrations
GL
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Commodities rally, stocks steady, yields off highs
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : 4Q Net Profit Declines; Confirms Preliminary Guidance
5Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ