Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Boohoo earnings up 37% as pandemic drives business online

05/05/2021 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman poses with a smartphone showing the Boohoo app in front of the Boohoo logo on display in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) -British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Wednesday reported a 37% jump in full-year core earnings, benefiting from the huge growth in demand for digital shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products targeted at 16- to 40-year-olds, made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 173.6 million pounds ($241.4 million) in the year to Feb. 28.

That was ahead of analysts' average forecast of 171.3 million pounds and 126.6 million pounds made in 2019-20.

Unlike store-based rivals who had to shutter shops for several months during coronavirus lockdowns, Boohoo was able to trade throughout.

Its revenue rose 41% to 1.75 billion pounds.

Revenue growth for 2021-22 was forecast at around 25%.

($1 = 0.7192 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19aUK's Boohoo earnings up 37% as pandemic drives business online
RE
02:18aStellantis sees heavier impact from chip shortage in Q2 vs Q1
RE
02:18aHugo Boss expects sales to double in second quarter
RE
02:12aIndonesia's recession eases as gov't boosts spending, exports recover
RE
02:12aSensex, Nifty rise as RBI outlines relief measures
RE
02:01aDeutsche Post DHL hikes outlook again on ecommerce boom
RE
01:55aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's lottery sales top 84b yuan in Q1
PU
01:46aRBI allows fresh moratorium for small borrowers as COVID-19 cases spike
RE
01:39aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : U.S. Commerce Dept. presses Taiwan for more chips to automakers
RE
01:17aOil prices rise after steep drop in U.S. crude inventories
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2Asia shares subdued by tech retreat, U.S. futures steady
3BlackRock turns up heat on boards as AGM season gets going
4SOLVAY SA : SOLVAY FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS: Strong start to the year with double-digit growth in Cash and E..
5Judge presses Epic CEO during second day of Apple antitrust trial
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ