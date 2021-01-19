UK's Boris Johnson aiming for close ties with Biden

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister said he
looked forward to working closely with Joe Biden after his
inauguration on Wednesday as U.S. president, highlighting the
shared interests of the two close allies.
Johnson has never met Biden and was once called "Britain
Trump" by outgoing president Donald Trump who lavished praise on
him, so commentators have suggested he will have to work hard to
foster the so-called special relationship between Britain and
the United States.
"I warmly congratulate Joe Biden on his historic
inauguration as 46th President of the United States and look
forward to working closely with his new administration as we
defeat COVID and build back better from the pandemic," Johnson
said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.
"In our fight against COVID and across climate change,
defence, security and in promoting and defending democracy, our
goals are the same and our nations will work hand in hand to
achieve them."
He said he looked forward to Biden visiting Britain this
year for a G7 meeting and for the United Nations COP26 summit on
climate change, an issue on which he hopes the two will share
much common ground.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Howard Goller)