Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Boris Johnson salutes 'rock' Queen Elizabeth ahead of Platinum Jubilee

05/25/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth and members of the Royal Family host a reception for international business and investment leaders at Windsor Castle

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Thursday ahead of four days of celebrations next week to honour her 70 years on the throne, describing her as the nation's rock.

Elizabeth, 96, marked seven decades on the throne in February, and nationwide events to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee, including a thanksgiving service and a music concert outside Buckingham Palace, will take place from June 2 to 5.

In parliament on Thursday, politicians will deliver their tributes to the queen in a "humble address", with the debate opened by Johnson.

"Today we pay tribute to a head of state whose length of service and dedication to duty to are simply without parallel," Johnson will say according to extracts released by his office.

"The only monarch most of us in this country have ever known and the rock to which our nation and our people have been anchored throughout all that the past 70 years have thrown at us."

Elizabeth became the queen of United Kingdom and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.

Johnson will say the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, the group of 54 countries which the queen also heads, would be unabashed in celebrating not the institution but the individual who wore the crown.

"This remarkable woman who by God and her right has led her country through good times and bad," he will say. "Who has dedicated her life to her people, to her beloved Commonwealth, to the very idea of what a constitutional monarchy can and should be."

The four days of celebrations begin next Thursday with the traditional 'Trooping the Colour' military parade in central London, and will also include a service at London's St Paul's Cathedral on Friday, a concert outside Buckingham Palace the next day, and a pageant through the British capital on Sunday.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pBlackRock, other major McDonald's shareholders side with company in fight with Icahn
RE
05:48pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:48pAfter Texas massacre, U.S. senators discuss options against 'very slim' odds
RE
05:46pRussia pounds Ukraine's east as town buries dead in mass grave
RE
05:45pTech Up on Risk Appetite, but Nvidia Falls After Hours -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:44p'NO IDEA THIS WAS GOODBYE' : Texas families grieve on social media
RE
05:43pDepp refutes Heard's claims as 'ludicrous, painful'
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 94.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.51% to $1.0681 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 0.34% to $1.2576 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
2REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as Fed minutes meet expectations
3Woodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
4Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Deere & Co, Homeserve, JPMorgan, Tes..
5Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs

HOT NEWS