Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row

06/22/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British PM Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend weekly question time debate in parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with heir to the throne Prince Charles in Rwanda on Friday while both are attending a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, Johnson's spokesman said.

Earlier this month two British newspapers reported that Charles had privately described the government's plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as "appalling".

Last week, Britain's first planned deportation flight did not go ahead after the European Court of Human Rights issued last-minute injunctions to prevent a handful of asylum seekers being sent to the East African country.

Charles was concerned the controversial asylum policy would overshadow the Commonwealth meeting where he is representing his mother Queen Elizabeth, The Times reported.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41pU.S. Senate's no. 2 Republican says gas tax holiday 'dead on arrival'
RE
02:34pU.s. accuses milton of scheming to defraud sellers of a property…
RE
02:33pU.s. files superseding indictment against nikola corp founder tr…
RE
02:29pU.S. judge agrees to postpone Proud Boys trial amid Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings
RE
02:15pFED'S EVANS : 75 bps hike in July 'reasonable'
RE
02:10pComcast’s nbcuniversal, google among frontrunners to partner wit…
RE
02:05pFood funding bill to renew some U.S. school meal aid
RE
02:02pFranchise group considers lowering kohl’s bid closer to $50 a sh…
RE
02:02pNigerian Senate to probe Shell over alleged illegal oil lease renewals
RE
01:59pYellowstone partially reopens after historic flooding
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
2Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
3China shares fall on economic outlook, HK down on signs of tech crackdo..
4Altria Shares Fall 7.5% After Reports FDA Will Pull Juul
5Breakeven point for Maersk's ocean shipping up 25% - executive

HOT NEWS