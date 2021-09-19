UK's COP26 chief says ball in China's court on making it a success

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The ball is in China's court
when it comes to making the United Nations COP26 climate change
conference in November a success, Britain's Alok Sharma, the
summit's president, said on Sunday.
Sharma, who said he had had "constructive and very frank
discussions" during a visit to China earlier this month, said
China's President Xi Jinping had not yet confirmed whether he
would attend the summit.
"In every conversation I had with the Chinese they were very
clear that they want to see COP26 as a success so the ball is
very much in their court," Sharma told Sky News.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alexander Smith)