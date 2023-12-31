LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Sunday he had made clear in a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian that Iran shared responsibility for preventing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

"I made clear that Iran shares responsibility for preventing these attacks, given their long-standing support to the Houthis," he said in a post on social media site X, adding that the attacks "threaten innocent lives and the global economy".

Iran's state media quoted Amirabdollahian as saying: "The Israeli regime cannot be allowed to commit massacres of women and children and genocide in Gaza and set the region on fire, while the stopping of a Zionist ship in the Red Sea is seen as endangering the security of this economic waterway."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, additional reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Alison Williams and Jason Neely)