"I made clear that Iran shares responsibility for preventing these attacks, given their long-standing support to the Houthis," he said in a post on social media site X, adding that the attacks "threaten innocent lives and the global economy".
Iran's state media quoted Amirabdollahian as saying: "The Israeli regime cannot be allowed to commit massacres of women and children and genocide in Gaza and set the region on fire, while the stopping of a Zionist ship in the Red Sea is seen as endangering the security of this economic waterway."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, additional reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Alison Williams and Jason Neely)