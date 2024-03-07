LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister David Cameron will discuss boosting support for Ukraine and efforts to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza in talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Thursday.

The pair's meeting comes days after Russian media last week published an intercepted online call between senior German military officials about Ukraine, which included details of Britain's operations in the country.

At the second UK-Germany annual Strategic Dialogue on Thursday, the two foreign ministers will discuss further military assistance for Ukraine and how to put more pressure on Russia.

They will also discuss progress towards a ceasefire in Gaza, aid for the Palestinian enclave and preventing illegal migration.

While Cameron called for "strength, resilience and unity" in a statement trailing his talks with Baerbock, it is likely that he will also bring up the embarrassing leak in the pair's meeting.

"We need to build up our defences, stay close to our strongest friends, such as Germany, and reach out to new allies," Cameron said in a statement.

Germany said Russia had leaked the call to create divisions between it and its allies.

In it, German officials mention the deployment of British personnel in Ukraine and how Britain's Storm Shadow missiles were deployed there.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Jan Harvey)